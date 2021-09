SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- For the fourth year in a row, the Professional Golfers Association Champions Tour is making a stop at the Minnehaha Country Club golf course in Sioux Falls for the Sanford International.

During a news conference Wednesday, Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson, Tournament Director Josh Brewster and Tournament Host Andy North all expressed great appreciation to the members of the Minnehaha Country Club.