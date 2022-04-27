When you decide to re-do your home there are always the same questions that pop up. Do you need a contractor? What color scheme should I use? What can I create myself?



Well, if you’re looking to go down a monochromatic path in your design, we shared a DIY project you’re sure to love.

Andy Warhol inspired repeating print in greens

Taking inspiration from Andy Warhol’s Green Coca-Cola Bottles and S&H Green Stamps Ashley Thompson created a repetitive print digitally. In comparison to the labor-intensive three-step stamping process Warhol used to mimic screen printing with S&H Green Stamps and the layers of acrylic paint, screen printing, and graphite pencil for Green Coca-Cola Bottles, this digital iteration is mundanely easy.

“Green Dawas”

Using free software available online (here Canva was used), Ashley searched for an image that she wanted to use in a repeating pattern. One tip is to search for “drawing of” to find something that looks more like what you would find made with a screen printing process. For this piece, Ashley searched for a cocktail that resembled the Thompson family’s favorite drink; the Dawa.

From here, she continued to duplicate the pattern until she filled the entire space. She then recolored each individual image in different shades of green and then added a lighter shade of green to the background. Finally added small squares of various shades of green over the top of individual photos to give the picture even more depth. For the square overlays, she lowered the opacity so you can still see the image behind it.

Ashley’s monochromatic, repeating cocktail print

Another way to create a monochromatic, repetitive piece of art is to use repeating photo images that are each covered by an overlay in various shades of the same color. In this piece, Ashley took a photo of her and her husband, turned it to black and white, upped the contrast significantly and then added it to the piece before adding the green overlays.

Green overlay on photos

Adding overlays by hand with oil paints

You can also easily add a color overlay to photos with oil paints. Matte prints in black and white work the best for this method. Ashley used a Q tip and cotton rounds to apply a transparent layer of oil paint to areas of the photo.