Starting a garden can be tough… especially in February… in KELOLAND. When the wind-chill is negative 60 its not exactly the opportune condition for plants to thrive. Thankfully, today’s guest had just the ticket if your green thumb is itching to get growing.



We were joined by Cami Jacobsen, the President of the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners.

Cami Jacobsen from the Minnehaha Master Gardeners sits down with Ashley Thompson to explain hydroponic gardening



She joined us to show us how we can create a hydroponic garden that can be tended year-round. She also had the details on the Master Gardener’s upcoming gardening master class.

Hydroponic garden bucket

Hydroponic garden nutrient

