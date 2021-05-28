How to build a modern (yet inexpensive!) wooden bench

When it comes to solid wood furniture, sticker shock can be a real thing. We all love the look of beautiful, modern wood pieces but when something you would use as an outdoor bench costs upwards of $1,500 – it’s time to get creative.
Luckily that is why Andrea Smith joins us to show us how to turn some regular old 2x4s into a beautiful modern bench for a fraction of the price you see in the stores.
Wood measurements:
- 10 pieces cut at 18″
- 8 pieces cut at 14.5″
- 5 pieces cut at 53″
- 4 pieces cut at 60″