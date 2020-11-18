How to build a holiday wreath

If you’re quiet these days, you can almost hear those silver bells ringing. With the holidays just around the corner, that’s not really a surprise. If you’re looking for the perfect holiday decoration, our next guest is going to show us how we can build the perfect thing.



Flower artisan Monica Pugh shows us how we can build the perfect wreath to hang in your home Regardless of whether you’re going classical with your decorations, or full-on glam, you can create the wreath of your dreams.

Wreath Making is just one of dozens of courses being offered now through December. Whether you’re interested in learning how to build and decorate your own wreath, want to speak a new language or discover wood working, you’re bound to find a course that fits your interests. And with all that extra time we’re all spending at home, now is the perfect time to take up a new hobby. You can find details and the Fall Course Catalogue online at SF.K12.US/Our-district/ComEd.