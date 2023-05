Before planting the magical garden of her dreams, KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson invited Minnehaha Master Gardener, Cami Jacobsen, over to make a DIY garden arbor for her trellising purple pod beans. They also went over the other aspects of a garden that help prep it for planting.

