How to arrange a flower box for gorgeous blooms all summer long

If you’re looking to spruce up your home’s curb appeal, but don’t want to spend a lot of time or money, you might want to start thinking in color. Flower window boxes are the perfect way to customize the exterior of your home and as we recently discovered, make a fun DIY project.

We recently stopped by flower enthusiast Alex Halbach’s home to learn how to pick the perfect flowers for your outdoor window boxes.

Here are the flowers Alex used to make this year’s flower boxes.











Flowers used in Alex’s window boxes

