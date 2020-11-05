How Angie Lucid Creative designs graphic reductions

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. When that picture is a piece of art that captures the feisty spirit of your fur baby, or the treasured smile of a loved one, one thousand words just doesn’t seem to be enough.



Angie Lucid is the Graphic Artist behind Angie Lucid Creative and prides herself on creating those works of art through a process known as custom graphic reduction. She's here to show us how she does it and tell you how you can order custom gifts in time for holiday gift giving.

You can see more examples of Angie’s work online at angielucid.com. You can also find her on Facebook at Angie Lucid Creative. If you’ve got a question about a custom order, you can call Angie at 605-940-7074. You can also reach out to her through her Etsy shop. There’s a link on her website.