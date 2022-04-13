Here comes peter cotton tail hopping down the bunny trail. We’re just days away from Easter, which begs the question do you have your Easter baskets ready to go?



If you’re not into the idea of having a brightly colored basket take up space in your home we may have just the ticket. Today, we showed you how you can create your own DIY basket using nothing more than raffia and a bit of determination.

