Honey B Design Company repurposes ‘junk’ into art

Anybody can recycle. All you need to do is separate your plastics, paper, carboard and glass into a recycling container for the garbage service to pick up twice a month. But it takes a true artists to upcycle everything from a coffee can to an old street sign. That’s exactly what we would call Chad and Rebecca Garnes. They created Honey B Design Company five years ago with a passion for taking the ordinary junk most of us take to the landfill and turning into something extraordinary by repurposing and reimaging art and design.

If you’d like to see the complete selection of Honey B. Design Company you’ll find them on Facebook , their handle is @ HoneyBDesignCo . You’ll also find them at the Honey B Design Company booth at our rescheduled KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. So mark your calendars now!

