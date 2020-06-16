Honey B Design Company repurposes ‘junk’ into art

Anybody can recycle. All you need to do is separate your plastics, paper, carboard and glass into a recycling container for the garbage service to pick up twice a month. But it takes a true artists to upcycle everything from a coffee can to an old street sign. That’s exactly what we would call Chad and Rebecca Garnes. They created Honey B Design Company five years ago with a passion for taking the ordinary junk most of us take to the landfill and turning into something extraordinary by repurposing and reimaging art and design.
If you’d like to see the complete selection of Honey B. Design Company you’ll find them on Facebook , their handle is @HoneyBDesignCo. You’ll also find them at the Honey B Design Company booth at our rescheduled KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. So mark your calendars now!
Latest KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show vendor segments
- Anybody can recycle. All you need to do is separate your plastics, paper, carboard and glass into a recycling container for the garbage service to pick up twice a month. […]
- Have you found a new hobby during all that stay-at-home time? For our next guest, a quest to find away to take a break from screen time, wound up in […]
- The Institute of Design and Technology helps students explore design careers through Project Boot CampFrom scrolling the social media feeds during Fashion Week or binge watching episodes of “Project Runway”, it’s only natural to wonder whether you could be a future Tim Gunn, Stella […]
- You would think that being a registered nurse would be enough to fill anyone’s busy schedule, yet Mandy Newman with Mandy Ellen Designs just couldn’t contain her creative spirit so […]
- Imagine stepping into an entryway and spotting a multi-tiered whitetail deer antler chandelier hanging overhead. If that’s not impressive, we don’t know what is! Whether you’re looking to score points […]