It’s always fun to learn something unique about a good friend. Especially if it’s a skill to bring joy. Take our next guest, for instance; you know and love Nancy Halverson as the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, but did you know that Nancy is an expert crafter? She has a special touch that makes everything feel extra fanciful and fun. Including a craft we’ve been dying to convince Nancy to teach us for years, her iconic Holy Frijoles.