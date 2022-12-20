The frigid temperatures probably mean you’re spending more time inside with the kiddos over the holiday break. Are you looking for some ideas you can create yourself to keep the kids occupied while also educating them? Research suggests sensory play develops speech and language, as well as fine and gross motor skills, problem solving skills, and social interaction. Taylor Saxen is a Speech-Language Pathologist and the mind behind the Instagram page @speechinstyleslp. She stopped by to show us how to build your own DIY holiday-themed sensory bin and give us some ideas for how to incorporate some fun activities!

Benefits of sensory play