Has your jewelry lost it’s sparkle? Try this DIY cleaner

Commercial jewelry cleaners can be expensive and there’s no one-size-fits all cleaner for every type of jewelry . So, Brittany and Ashley decided to share a couple of DIY jewelry cleaner recipes that will leave your treasured pieces looking as good as new.

Recipe 1:

Ingredients:

  • Aluminum foil
  • 1 tablespoon of baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon of salt 
  • 1 tablespoon of dish liquid
  • 1 cup of warm water
  • Bowl
  • Toothbrush

Step 1 – Place a piece of foil in the bottom of your bowl.
Step 2 – Add one cup of warm water.
Step 3 – Add 1 tablespoon each of baking soda and salt.
Step 4 – Add 1 tablespoon of dish liquid and mix well.
Step 5 – Add pieces of jewelry and let them soak for about 10 minutes.
Step 6 – Give each piece a gentle scrub using a clean toothbrush.
Step 7 – Rinse each piece in cold water.
Step 8 – Air dry on a towel, then wipe each piece down to make sure it’s completely dry.

Recipe 2:

(This cleaning method is intended for jewelry with sturdy stone settings).

Ingredients

  • witch hazel or white vinegar
  • tea tree oil
  • baking soda
  • an old toothbrush

Instructions

Swirl, Soak, Scrub

  1. Put the jewelry in a glass mason jar.
  2. Cover with a ½ cup of vinegar or witch hazel. Add one drop of tea tree oil and swirl to mix.
  3. Allow jewelry to soak in the mixture overnight.
  4. The next morning, coat with baking soda and scrub with an old toothbrush, then rinse with water.

