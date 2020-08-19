Has your jewelry lost it’s sparkle? Try this DIY cleaner

Commercial jewelry cleaners can be expensive and there’s no one-size-fits all cleaner for every type of jewelry . So, Brittany and Ashley decided to share a couple of DIY jewelry cleaner recipes that will leave your treasured pieces looking as good as new.
Recipe 1:
Ingredients:
- Aluminum foil
- 1 tablespoon of baking soda
- 1 tablespoon of salt
- 1 tablespoon of dish liquid
- 1 cup of warm water
- Bowl
- Toothbrush
Step 1 – Place a piece of foil in the bottom of your bowl.
Step 2 – Add one cup of warm water.
Step 3 – Add 1 tablespoon each of baking soda and salt.
Step 4 – Add 1 tablespoon of dish liquid and mix well.
Step 5 – Add pieces of jewelry and let them soak for about 10 minutes.
Step 6 – Give each piece a gentle scrub using a clean toothbrush.
Step 7 – Rinse each piece in cold water.
Step 8 – Air dry on a towel, then wipe each piece down to make sure it’s completely dry.
Recipe 2:
(This cleaning method is intended for jewelry with sturdy stone settings).
Ingredients
- witch hazel or white vinegar
- tea tree oil
- baking soda
- an old toothbrush
Instructions
Swirl, Soak, Scrub
- Put the jewelry in a glass mason jar.
- Cover with a ½ cup of vinegar or witch hazel. Add one drop of tea tree oil and swirl to mix.
- Allow jewelry to soak in the mixture overnight.
- The next morning, coat with baking soda and scrub with an old toothbrush, then rinse with water.