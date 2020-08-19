Has your jewelry lost it’s sparkle? Try this DIY cleaner

Commercial jewelry cleaners can be expensive and there’s no one-size-fits all cleaner for every type of jewelry . So, Brittany and Ashley decided to share a couple of DIY jewelry cleaner recipes that will leave your treasured pieces looking as good as new.

Recipe 1:

Ingredients:

Aluminum foil

1 tablespoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of dish liquid

1 cup of warm water

Bowl

Toothbrush

Step 1 – Place a piece of foil in the bottom of your bowl.

Step 2 – Add one cup of warm water.

Step 3 – Add 1 tablespoon each of baking soda and salt.

Step 4 – Add 1 tablespoon of dish liquid and mix well.

Step 5 – Add pieces of jewelry and let them soak for about 10 minutes.

Step 6 – Give each piece a gentle scrub using a clean toothbrush.

Step 7 – Rinse each piece in cold water.

Step 8 – Air dry on a towel, then wipe each piece down to make sure it’s completely dry.

Recipe 2:

(This cleaning method is intended for jewelry with sturdy stone settings).

Ingredients

witch hazel or white vinegar

tea tree oil

baking soda

an old toothbrush

Instructions

Swirl, Soak, Scrub