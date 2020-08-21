Handcrafted wooden flowers from Honest Rumor

The wonderful thing about receiving a bouquet of flowers is the beauty they bring to anywhere you display them. The not-so-beautiful part is that fresh flowers often don’t last more than a week and then that beauty is only a distant memory. Thankfully, we’re back to wonderful again and our guest, Stephanie McGregor shows us how express those beautiful moments with eco-friendly wooden flowers that last forever.
If you’d like to enjoy Honest Rumor’s beautiful bouquets for yourself, their Facebook page is @HonestRumor.
You’ll also find Stephanie at the Honest Rumor booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at must@KELOLAND.com.
