Halloween is just days away! Do you have you’re party planned, costumes decided & the candy ready to hand out? Or are you more like some of us and need more preparation than you thought?



If you’re starting to sweat at the thought of hoards of merry tick-or-treaters knocking on your door because you’ve got a lot left to do, don’t worry. We were joined by the leader of the Jack-o’-lantern Jamboree, the Ghostest with the mostest, the boo-tiful Lindsay Lundeby. She stopped by today to use her “spoo-keys” to hack Halloween so you can feel spook-tacular and look boo-tiful this Halloween.



And who knows, if you’re lucky, you’ll walk away from the holiday with your little ones calling you “mummy of the year” after they have all their skele-fun, of course.