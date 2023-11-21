If you’re avoiding meat this holiday season, or a non-meat eater is on your guest list, you may be wondering “what should I serve if not turkey?”



We’ve got the perfect idea courtesy of owner of Fig Tales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp. She was here today to show us how we can create a 3D turkey out of cookies that will be the star of the show this Thanksgiving even if there isn’t a real bird on the table.