Glide gracefully into the teenage years with these tween makeup tips

The wonderful thing about receiving a bouquet of flowers is the beauty they bring to anywhere you display them. The not-so-beautiful part is that fresh flowers often don't last more than a week and then that beauty is only a distant memory. Thankfully, we're back to wonderful again and our guest, Stephanie McGregor shows us how express those beautiful moments with eco-friendly wooden flowers that last forever.

If you'd like to enjoy Honest Rumor's beautiful bouquets for yourself, their Facebook page is @HonestRumor.