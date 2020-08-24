Glide gracefully into the teenage years with these tween makeup tips

Going back to school means our kids are growing up. For some kids that also means wanting to dip their toes into the world of cosmetics.Yet for some parents, the thought of their kids hitting that age in between being a teenager and being a little kid can be a bit unnerving and introducing makeup adds an extra level of angst to the equation. Ashley knows this well as her own daughter Ava is heading to middle school for the first time. She joined us to get a little guidance from expert make-up artist, Angelique Verver. Angelique shares how we can dabble in the tween makeup world without the regrets many of us feel when looking back at our middle school photos.
