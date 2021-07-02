Glam up your weekend with this easy DIY (no sew!) swim cover-up

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been elected to serve as the vice chair and a member of the executive board of the Conference of Western Attorneys General (CWAG), his office said in a July 2 news release posted on the state's Attorney General website.

"It is an honor to be elected by my fellow Attorneys General to help lead an organization which actively tackles issues which are of utmost importance for not only South Dakota, but also our entire nation,” Ravnsborg said in the news release. “I am humbled and look forward to working with my fellow Attorneys General on each and every topic.”