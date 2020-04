If you are looking for a fun craft idea to make at home with the kids that really pops, you’re in luck! Now is the perfect time to get creative at home and send a message to a loved one that stands out from the rest. Mercedes Maltese with the Washington Pavilion is here to show us how to make pop-up cards. So get ready to follow along, because these delightful cards are simple to make.

See more of Miss Mercedes’ virtual classes on the Washington Pavilion @ Home tab on washingtonpavilion.org.