Over KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s four-year tenure on KELOLAND Living, she’s brought her love for crochet, and maybe an unhinged crochet project or two, to the set. And she thought there was no better way to welcome Mitchell to our show than to put him through the paces on a new project.



What Ashley didn’t know is KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson already started his

own “croch-erny”.



We showed you ways to use scrap yarn to create a thicker, more marled strand of yarn that is perfect for making baskets or rugs.

Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson Crocheting on KELOLAND Living

More crocheting fun on KELOLAND Living: