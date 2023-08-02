Over KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s four-year tenure on KELOLAND Living, she’s brought her love for crochet, and maybe an unhinged crochet project or two, to the set. And she thought there was no better way to welcome Mitchell to our show than to put him through the paces on a new project.

What Ashley didn’t know is KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson already started his

own “croch-erny”.

We showed you ways to use scrap yarn to create a thicker, more marled strand of yarn that is perfect for making baskets or rugs.

Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson Crocheting on KELOLAND Living

More crocheting fun on KELOLAND Living:

Perfect the look of your crochet work with these easy tips

“Crochanimal” paws: Crocheted cat paw chair socks

Crochet your way to the land before time

Crochet-sics: How to chain, single crochet and double crochet

DIY these crocheted earrings for the perfect weekend fashion

How to crochet the versatile granny square

Crocheted baby booties you’ll be hooked on

How to customize your own knits

Perfect the look of your crochet work with these easy tips