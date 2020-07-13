Breaking News
Get the look of grasscloth for less with this DIY paint technique

When you think of wallpaper, you probably think of the floral living room in your grandma’s house, or an outdated print on a hotel wall. But, grasscloth wallpaper has started popping up again in homes and decor magazines nationwide. And as great as it looks, it also comes with a hefty price tag. Ashley Thompson recently caught up with homewowner, Janelle Carda, who showed us how to get the look of grasscloth without the mess of wallpaper glue, or the high price.

And you can check out Janelle's vineyard here.

