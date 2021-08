SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Driving past a car dealership in recent days, you may have noticed a difference. Gone in many cases are the sparse, half-empty lots brought about by a global shortage of computer chips that led auto manufacturers to chop production.

This shortage of vehicles has led to increased costs across the market, for both new and used vehicles. As of June 2021, the price of used cars in South Dakota has risen by 32.8%, or $8,507.