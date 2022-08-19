What is your favorite hobby to do that lets you be creative and gets your brain engaged for a few hours? Maybe you love drawing? Making home decor? Our next guest today picked up a unique hobby and when we came across it on social media we knew we had to share. Ashley Batholomaus has been creating miniature homes that include the details of a regular-size home. From the ceiling fans to the coffee table decor, these homes are made of all things miniature. They can be created for fun, or used as inspiration for doing house renovations, or building your dream home. Ashley stopped by the studio to share more about how she got started and what goes into creating these adorable really tiny homes.

DIY miniature house example