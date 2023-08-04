Summer is winding down but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. And if you’re looking for fun this summer, we’ve got you covered. We were joined by Janet Schmitz, the Co-President of South Dakota Friends Of Traditional Music, and Romy Klessen a longtime patron and volunteer with the organization. They joined us on set today to teach us how to make and use a lucet – and they filled us in on where we can find them this weekend to make your own.

Folk Fest details