Well, there’s no avoiding it: We’re at the change of a season. So, how can you get your home ready for the new season?



If your answer was “pillows!”, you’re not alone. That’s why we showed you how you can hack your pillows to make them perfect for the newest season.

1. Glue cloth napkins to an old throw pillow

Find an old throw pillow that is slightly smaller than a cloth napkin.

Adhere one napkin to each side of the throw pillow with fabric glue.

Glue the edges of the napkin together to create the seam.

2. Add a tassel trim

Use fabric glue (or even discreetly placed safety pins) to add a tassel trim.

3. Add tassels or pom-poms

4. Cover a throw pillow with an old sweater

Find a sweater that fits a throw pillow. Cut the arms and neckline off and either use fabric glue or sew around the openings.

5. Cover a throw pillow with fabric

Use a piece of fabric that is three times plus a couple inches wider and two times plus a couple inches longer than the pillow. Fold the top and bottom of the fabric down over the pillow. Fold the remaining sides of the pillow into taped pieces and fold over the back. Tie the pieces and voila!