Chances are if you made a resolution to move more in January, you’re may still be paying the price for that newfound fitness in February.
We are guessing that the thought of a massage would be pretty welcome right about now. Thankfully, our next guest has an answer that doesn’t involve and expensive visit to the spa. In fact. Empower U physical therapist, Nate LeMaster, says all you need is an old tennis ball to get yourself feeling like new again.
Feel better fast with this DIY tennis ball back massage
