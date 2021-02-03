Feel better fast with this DIY tennis ball back massage

Chances are if you made a resolution to move more in January, you’re may still be paying the price for that newfound fitness in February.

We are guessing that the thought of a massage would be pretty welcome right about now. Thankfully, our next guest has an answer that doesn’t involve and expensive visit to the spa. In fact. Empower U physical therapist, Nate LeMaster, says all you need is an old tennis ball to get yourself feeling like new again.

