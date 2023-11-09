One of the holiday traditions my family always finds a way to squeeze into every Thanksgiving is… Family Game Time! And we go above and beyond, from musical chairs to board games. We even recently began holding competitions with “minute-to-win-it” style challenges.



So when we needed a little help to show the viewers at home how to make a few fun ideas for their next friendly family game night, we called on our Jill-of-all-trades, Dr. Jill Kruse. She graciously took a break from patient exams to show us how to whip together a few “Minute-To-Win-It” style games using items you have around the house.