The weather is getting cooler and the leaves are starting to change from the bright green of summer to the sultry, warm tones of autumn. For many of us that means it’s time to pull out those fall shades and bring the attention to our eyes. The only question many of us have is, “How can I get started?” Megan Bertsch is a make-up artist based in Sioux Falls. She brought along her lovely model, Sarah Westerman, to show us how we can get that perfect fall eye look in a blink.