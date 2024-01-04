As we recently learned, fitness tops the list for most popular New Years Resolution. So what do you do when you want to reach those fitness goals, but you’re experiencing a significant amount of muscle soreness or even a lack of energy?



Thankfully our essential oils expert, Emily Paulsen, agreed to stop by our studios to share her tricks to help promote better endurance, relieve aching muscles, reduce inflammation and even support injury repair.



With a few drops of this and a couple drops of that, Emily’s regimen should have you back to your workout routine in no time.

Muscle Rub: (Add oils to bottle, shake well and massage onto sore muscles)