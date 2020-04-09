Elevate your style with this easy DIY stool

1  of  2
Has being at home all the time made you start to rethink your interior design? Well, if you have a little extra time on your hands and just a few easy-to-find supplies, you can start transforming your space, one piece of DIY furniture at a time. Regan Duvall is a contractor with Jans Corporation and she’s here to show us how to make the frame for a stool that creates the base for an endless number of interior design styles.

Download the complete instructions here!

DIY-Stool-InstructionsDownload

And make sure to watch KELOLAND Living on April 17th to see Ashley teach us how to make a macrame top for this stool!

