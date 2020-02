Let's face it, classroom parties can be a challenge to pull off. However, with the right plan and some really cool activities to get kids moving and creating, you can take those group parties for the kiddos to a new level. Addie Graham-Kramer knows a thing or two about throwing a successful party. She's the CEO of The Event Company she is showing us some fun Valentine's Day activities that the kids will love.

Paint chips from your local hard ware store and a heart shaped hole punch make easy and adorable book marks when you tie a coordinating ribbon through the heart.