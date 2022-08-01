We all have that old t-shirt we don’t wear, but can’t seem to part with. It’s old, it’s ratty and probably in need of an upgrade.



That’s why today we showed you how you can breathe new life into that old shirt and turn it into a piece you’ll want to wear again and again, and we took things a little further than the traditional clipped t-shirt upgrade.

Upgraded “bow” back t-shirt

Upgrade the back by making a few horizontal slits down the back and then using a ribbon or tie to make a bow shape.

Upgrade the back with a few slits and ties

Puffy sleeves

Cut a slit in the inside of the hem of the sleeve and pull elastic through to turn your t-shirt sleeve into a puffy sleeve.

Puffy sleeved t-shirt

T-shirt skirt

Cut an XL t-shirt in half the wide way, then weave ribbon through the hem to make the top of a skirt.

T-shirt skirt

Make your T-shirt more fitted

String a ribbon through safety pins and pin each pin to the side of the t-shirt at the waist. Pull the ribbon tight and tie a bow to create a more fitted shirt.