Easy DIY paper flowers that make a statement

It’s no secret that everyone loves fresh flowers, but in recent years, fake flowers have blossomed from a budding trend into a full-grown sensation. In fact, these days, everyone from decorators to design bloggers are embracing faux flowers in their projects, at their events, and on social media. And for wonderful reason! Mercedes Matlese, the lead educator at the Washington Pavilion knows that not only are faux flowers easier on the wallet than fresh flowers, but they’ll obviously last much longer.