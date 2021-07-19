It might not be as expensive as new furniture or fixtures, but the cost of wall décor can add up really fast. And when you think of the amount of wall space in your home, figuring out how to complete your interior design visions can be daunting. That’s why today we are tackling some easy DIY wall art.
Lindy Bell is a busy mom, teacher and home owner who not only knows the value of making her own art work, but also has the math teacher skills to make it easy.
Easy DIY geometric wall art
