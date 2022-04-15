Sweet treats and Easter go hand-in-hand. From the chocolate bunnies, to the ever-divisive marshmallow peeps. You can’t celebrate the season without something sweet. Thankfully, our favorite local baker has the perfect thing for your celebration this weekend. Owner and head baker at Figtales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp, stopped by to show us how we can make our own cookies on a stick that are so cute, you may not want to eat them. But you should because they are as tasty as they are cute! After all, who says food can’t be fun?