Year after year, scout elves make their way from the great white north to run a little recon for old Kris Kringle, but if you’ve ever watched a spy movie, you know that collecting intel is more fun with a disguise or two.



Plus, if you’ve been looking for a way to clear out your fabric and craft scraps, this is the perfect option. And remember, while you can’t dress the elf yourself out of fear of losing their magic, you can create a few pieces for when your elf heads back to the North Pole and leave them in a DIY wardrobe for your elf to discover over and over again.



So, if you’ve been looking for a way to butter your elf up to sweeten their report back to Santa, you’re going to want to hear what we had to say today, after all the days until the Jolly man flies around the world is just a few days away.