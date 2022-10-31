Last week Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson covered how you can take your costume to the next level with some batty makeup. Today, they showed you how you can go from the everyday to the living dead by demonstrating how you can do your own monstrous vampire makeup look with some veiny eyes and DIY edible fake blood.

Brittany Kaye’s vampire makeup

DIY Edible Fake Blood Recipe

Combine 1 part water with 3 parts corn syrup

Slowly add drops of red food coloring until desired shade is reached

-Add few drops of blue or green to make a more realistic color

Add thickening agents (corn starch) until you have desired consistency Let mixture sit at room temp for 10 minutes.