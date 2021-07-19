DIY upcycles transform old shoes into designer inspired footwear

Think for a moment. How long have you been holding onto your favorite pair of shoes. Maybe you only wear them once in a while for a special occasion? Maybe they’re so comfortable that you just can’t seem to bring yourself to break in a new pair? Either way, chances are you’ve been holding onto them for a long time.



What’s even more likely? That you have a pair of shoes sitting in the back of your closet that you bought, but have never worn.



Maybe it’s because the style of shoe was trendy for less than the time it took to buy them, or you fell out of love with them. That’s why today we’re showing you a few easy shoe makeovers to give those old shoes new life.