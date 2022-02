Valentine’s Day is near and that means it’s time to help make a special box for your kiddo to take to school. Paper and plastic bags will do the trick, but why not make it a fun way to let your kid’s creativity shine? Keeley Boever is a KELOLAND mother of two girls. She joined us in the studio to walk us through how she’s used the supplies she brought with her to create a unicorn-themed box for her daughter, Hartley.

Hartley & Bella painting the boxes