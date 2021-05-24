DIY these crocheted earrings for the perfect weekend fashion

We’ve come a long way from our initial run into the weave when it comes to crocheting. We’ve tackled how to begin and a few nasty, common croch-issues and cro-shoot moments.

That’s why today we’re stepping things up, and are showing you how to start an easy project that can be done in just a couple of minutes. It’s a pair of crocheted earrings. Believe us when we say, they’re the perfect summer accessory to wear all memorial day weekend long.

Row 1: Crochet single crochets around the earring loop in multiples of 4 + 1

Row 2: Turn and ch5. DC into the same stitch, *(ch2, DC into same stitch, sk 3 stitches and DC into 4th stitch) repeat until the end of row, end row by doing one last ch2 + DC into the same stitch.

Row 3: Turn, in first chain space from prior row: SC, HDC, DC, HDC, SC, slip stitch into next space – repeat this pattern until the end of the row. Weave in ends and you are done!

