DIY sprays that will come in handy this summer

Emily Paulsen with Essential Healing Drops joined us today with some suggestions for how to create our own sprays that naturally soothe the burn, beat the bugs and make summer sweet smelling again.
After Sun Spray:
In a 2oz spray bottle add:
10 drops lavender
10 drops peppermint
5 drops helichrysum (optional but worth it! This is known as “liquid stitches” in the oil world!)
1 tbsp fractionated coconut oil
1 tbsp aloe Vera gel (the real stuff)
Fill to the top with water
(Another non-DIY option is the YARROW|POM hydrating serum. Super convenient and soothing solution.)
Bite stick:
5 drops peppermint
10 drops lavender
15 drops purify
Owie/All thing skin spray: (great for Running. Falling. Crashing your bike. Cuts and scrapes…poison ivy? a rash???)
In a 2-ounce spray bottle:
10 drops Frankincense
10 drops Lavender
10 drops Tea Tree
Top with 1 ounce of witch hazel and 1 ounce of water.
(Premade option: Correct-X is magical!)
Bug repellant:
In an Ultra fine mister add:
40 drops Terrashield
30 drops tea tree
30 drops lavender
30 drops lemongrass
20 drops rosemary
20 drops cedarwood
20 lemon eucalyptus
20 drops peppermint
20 drops Citronella
5 drops arborvitae
1 tsp vanilla extract
fill to top with witch hazel
(Premade option: TerraShield spray)