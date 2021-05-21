DIY sprays that will come in handy this summer

Emily Paulsen with Essential Healing Drops joined us today with some suggestions for how to create our own sprays that naturally soothe the burn, beat the bugs and make summer sweet smelling again.

After Sun Spray:

In a 2oz spray bottle add:

10 drops lavender

10 drops peppermint

5 drops helichrysum (optional but worth it! This is known as “liquid stitches” in the oil world!)

1 tbsp fractionated coconut oil

1 tbsp aloe Vera gel (the real stuff)

Fill to the top with water

(Another non-DIY option is the YARROW|POM hydrating serum. Super convenient and soothing solution.)

Bite stick:

5 drops peppermint

10 drops lavender

15 drops purify

Owie/All thing skin spray: (great for Running. Falling. Crashing your bike. Cuts and scrapes…poison ivy? a rash???)

In a 2-ounce spray bottle:

10 drops Frankincense

10 drops Lavender

10 drops Tea Tree

Top with 1 ounce of witch hazel and 1 ounce of water.

(Premade option: Correct-X is magical!)