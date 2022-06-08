Have you heard the joke about underwater basket weaving? Well, if that’s what you were hoping to hear about on today’s show, you’re out of luck. But while we’re not donning wetsuits, we are breaking out the raffia.



We’ve shown you how to create your own custom basket using the grass, but today we wanted to up the level of personality and show you how you can apply the same principles you already know to create your own DIY Rainbow Bag.

One side of the rainbow raffia bag

Supplies:

1 large bag of natural raffia

2 each of each color “raffia” paper ribbon rolls

Small crochet hook or yarn needle

Whatever you would like to use for handles or straps

Start your bag just as you would start a raffia basket, only instead of going around and around in circles to form the bottom of a basket, you will go back and forth around one side to form an arch.

| Don’t know how to start a raffia basket? Check out this segment > How to DIY a raffia basket

If it doesn’t quite make sense yet, here is a drawing indicating which way to wrap each color of raffia as you build your bag:

Rainbow raffia bag pattern

Make as many rows of colors as you want!

Rainbow raffia bag getting started

Once your first side is complete, it’s time to make the bottom of the bag. If you would prefer not to do this part you can simply make two sides that are the same side and tie them together at the bottom with a raffia fringe.

To make the bottom of the bag, start tying the next row directly above the last row rather than continuing to grow outward.

Here is a video that might help:

One side of the rainbow raffia bag with the bottom of the bag finished

Then, just start wrapping to the side again as you continue to come to the center, replicating what you did on the first side, but in reverse.

Continuing on the second side of the rainbow raffia bag

Finish the bag with a row of raffia along the top of the bag and then use a strap from an existing purse to easily put the finishing touches on the bag…or make your own!