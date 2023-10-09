If you haven’t been keeping up with our Halloween plans this year, Mitchell and I are joining the rest of the Barbies and Kens and dressing up in costumes inspired by the movie of the summer.



And, while it’s been fun doing all the bits and frills for Ashley’s barbie costumes, we thought Ken was more than do for a bit of excitement. That’s why we took another cue from the movie and embraced the patriarchy, for one costume at least.

More Barbie Movie inspired Halloween costumes: