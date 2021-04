Janelle Carda is an interior designer, and the mastermind behind Jainy Lane Designs. She’s here to show us how we can upgrade that pedestrian pot with a simple DIY. The best part? There’s a good chance you’ve already got all the necessary tools in your home.

View her blog post on the DIY paint and baking soda vases here: https://www.jainylane.com/blogs/dyiandmore/diy-textured-clay-vase/