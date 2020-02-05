DIY non-candy valentine ideas for kids

Breaking News
Do It Yourself
Apply for the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

Valentine’s day is all about showing the special people in our lives that we care, so we want to make sure everyone on our list can partake in the gifts we share. Candy Valentines can exclude children with allergies and some classrooms are even banning food treats. That’s why we invited crafty mom, Lindsay Lundeby, to the studio to show us some fun non-food Valentine’s goodies our kids can pass out this year.

Here are some of the free printable downloads that Lindsay found online:
“You Blow Me Away” Bubbles
“You Make My Heart Glow” Glowsticks
“You Make My Heart Pop” Popcorn

You can download Lindsay’s “Bitten-By-Love” bug template below. These work with Avery Round labels #22830.

Bitten-By-Love-BugDownload

And because Ashley can’t help herself…she made a printable download that you can use for a valentine with crayons. It even doubles as a coloring page!

You Color My World Valentine
You-Color-My-World-Valentine-PrintableDownload

