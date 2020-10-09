DIY no-sew Halloween cloaks and capes

We’re just 22 days away from Halloween, and you might already be feeling the crunch of trying to find that perfect costume–even if it is for a socially-distant celebration at home. Regardless of whether you want to be a little red riding hood, the boy who lived–you know, Harry Potter. Or a hobbit, Ashley has the perfect DIY for you. She shows you how you can take just a few simple things, and turn them into the cape, or cloak of your dreams. All before the ghosts and ghouls are gone for another year.

