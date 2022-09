Picture this: It’s Saturday morning, all is quiet when all of a sudden your child decides now is a great time to start sprinting around the house with an amount of energy you’ve never seen before shattering your sense of calm. How can you keep your kids entertained while also restoring a sense of zen? Owner of Thyme’s Gate, Jackie Bolstad, stopped by to show us a DIY meditation jar to help keep your littles calm.

DIY Meditation Jars