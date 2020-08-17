DIY make-up bags

Whether you are a minimalist when it comes to make-up, or you love to try every new make-up product that comes on the market, having a fun way to carry your make-up can make the experience even more enjoyable. So after eyeing a few of the hot make-up bag trends out there, we decided this was something we could do ourselves. Today, we are going to show you how to take a plain-old bag and personalize it with a fun saying that will add a little joy to your morning make-up routine.