Back to school is right around the corner. And if you are anything like Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson, you have been excitedly collecting school supplies for months. But, if your student is headed to their first year of middle school, you’ve also got a locker to think about.



Don’t worry, the locker decor we created today won’t involve a trip to the store. We re-purposed one of the most popular toys around into a DIY locker organization system. We got to play with Legos!