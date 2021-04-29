We’re just days away from the Kentucky Derby, the first of the Triple Crown races, which has many people thinking ahead to the Mint Juleps and the racing spectacular. Yet, it’s often the hats that take center stage at the event. Which brings us to the question: Do you know what you’re going to wear for the watch party?
Lindsay Lundeby is a DIYing jack-of-all trades and she is here to teach us how to create a derby hat of our own. It’s sure to be one that you’ll cherish for for years, and races, to come.
DIY Kentucky Derby hats
